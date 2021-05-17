Updated 2021 baseball playoffs: regional quarterfinal details

The 2021 high school baseball playoffs will continue this week as teams now make their way to the regional quarterfinals.
Below are the match ups with dates, times and location, all of which is subject to change.
CLASS 5A
#8 Veterans Memorial vs. Ray
Best of 3 Series; all games at Cabaniss
Game 1: Thursday May 20, 7 p.m.
Game 2: Friday May 21, 7 p.m.
Game 3 (IF NECESSARY): Saturday May 22, 12 p.m.
#2 Gregory-Portland vs. Carroll
Best of 3 Series
Game 1: Wednesday May 19, 7 p.m. @ Cabaniss
Game 2: Thursday May 20, 7 p.m. @ Ingleside
Game 3 (IF NECESSARY): Saturday May 22, 1 p.m. @ Ingleside
CLASS 4A
#2 Calallen vs. Hondo
One game series; game at Jourdanton
Friday May 22, 7 p.m. @ Jourdanton
#1 Sinton vs. #17 Sweeny
Best of 3 Series
Game 1: Thursday May 20, 7 p.m. @ Coastal Bend College
Game 2: Saturday May 22, 2 p.m. @ Sweeny
Game 3 (IF NECESSARY): Saturday May 22, 30 minutes following game 2
Tuloso-Midway vs. Alice
One game series
Friday May 21, 7 p.m. @ Gustafson Stadium, San Antonio
CLASS 3A
#3 London vs. Hebbronville
Best of 3 series; all games in San Diego
Game 1: Friday May 21, 6 p.m.
Game 2: Saturday May 22, 1 p.m.
Game 3 (IF NECESSARY): Saturday May 22, 30 minutes following game 2
#14 Banquete vs. Bishop
Best of 3 series:
Game 1: Thursday May 20, 7 p.m. @ Hebbronville
Game 2: TBD
Game 3 (IF NECESSARY): TBD