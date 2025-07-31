Study says humans are inhaling thousands of microplastics from air in homes and cars

A new study has found that the air in our homes and cars contains thousands of microplastics that are small enough to penetrate deep into the lungs, raising concerns about potential health impacts.

The study was published Wednesday in the journal PLOS ONE by a group of researchers from a university in France. Based on the testing, the researchers believe humans may be inhaling roughly 70,000 microplastic particles per day.

They discovered the particles in indoor air, likely resulting from degrading plastics found throughout our living spaces, including carpets, curtains, furniture, textiles and car interiors.

The findings are particularly concerning given that people spend an average of 90% of their time indoors — whether at home, workplaces, shops or in transportation.

Researchers tested air samples from three different apartments in different parts of the city of Toulouse, as well as two different cars, an older model and a newer model.

Previous studies have shown that the concentration of indoor air microplastics is eight times higher than outdoors. Microplastic dust is also higher indoors, the researchers said.

However, this new study shows that concentrations of microplastics in indoor air may be higher than previously thought.

Microplastics have been linked to many adverse health effects in other studies, including a higher risk of diabetes and stroke.

