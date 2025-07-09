Officials face questions and propose improvements for flood alerts in devastated Texas community

As search and rescue efforts continue after deadly flooding in Texas, one big question many are asking is about the exact warning systems in place.

Officials are under fire, facing questions from reporters demanding to know why there was little early warning given before flood waters swept through the community.

In 2016, Kerr County Commissioners considered installing flood sirens, but voted them down. Last month, House Bill 13, which would have funded rural alert systems, failed to pass during the legislative session.

Texas State Representative Wes Virdell, whose district includes Kerrville, is helping with search efforts. He voted no on House Bill 13 but told reporters that after seeing the devastation of July's floods, he might have voted differently. After reviewing the bill, he says the council that would have overseen the funding lacked transparency. He's now promising to introduce a new version.

Vordell envisions "something in a cabin that is dedicated towards a situation like this that could go off and let the camp counselors or the camp leaders know" in the event of a flood.

"People need to quit blaming people right now. People need to focus on 'how are we going to deal with the situation we have at this very moment?'" Virdell said.

