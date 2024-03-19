San Diego girls powerlifting team defends Powerlifting Championship title

San Diego High School female powerlifters have sealed their Powerlifting Championship title for Class 3A - Division 1.

The young women strive everyday and challenged themselves to get and win state.

The female athlete is alive and well when it comes to sports within the San Diego ISD. The San Diego ISD weight room has become a hub for strength and motivation.

Athletes spend time in the weightroom every day challenging themselves physically and mentally.

Many of those athletes are women and for the last three years, the young women on the powerlifting team here have come home with the state championship titles.

Defending the powerlifting champion title for the Class 3A – Division 1 has been a major goal for the 12 young women who make up the San Diego girls’ powerlifting team. They traveled to Frisco, Texas and brought back the championship title along with several individual state champion titles. Three of them took home the gold.

Senior Janiya Sanchez said that’s been the number one goal for the team.

“The goal was to always make it to state and to win state as well. We've just about done all that. It's been a challenge, but the challenge is definitely worth getting there,” senior powerlifter Janiya Sanchez said.

As a senior member of the team – she’s found a way to be a role model. Her whole high school career has revolved around powerlifting.

“It's a lot, everyday thing. Right after school period from early morning things to late night practices. We do give it our all at every practice and we do put in the work to get to where we're at,” Sanchez said.

And their work doesn’t stop here.

“I work out on my own every single day and I think that's what helps me. Whenever power lifting comes it has me ready for power lifting season,” junior powerlifter Jalynn Garcia said.

Garcia has another year in her powerlifting career. She said she’ll continue to do her best to be there for her team and hopefully take them to state again.

An accomplish the team and school district is proud of.

Athletic Director Bo Ochoa said he’s seen the young women push themselves to the limits. He said powerlifting gives the girls confidence from start to finish.

