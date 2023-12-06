Robstown residents came together to help those in need with essential necessities

ROBSTOWN, Tx — On Wednesday, one group of people decided to come together to help more than 400 families with essentials, not only in the area, but surrounding communities as well.

Sarah Lopez is a member of the community and volunteer in the Robstown area.

For several years Lopez has arranged several events where she gathered essentials for those in need in the community.

"This year I am trying to do it different, first of all I am trying to cater to the elderly, we are going to go to the housing projects, we are going to give to the elderly and then whatever we have left over we will do a drive through," Lopez said.

Lopez said none of this would have been possible with the help of the volunteers helping hands.

Bobby Castañeda, the owner of The High Chaparral Stars, offered his facility for this project to become possible.

Castañeda said it’s important to help those in need, especially knowing how it feels to go through these struggles.

"It is a privilege for me because I like to help people I do not forget where I came from, we are able now to give and before we barley survived," Castañeda said.

Castañeda said the Robstown community isn't the only one in need of help, but the surrounding communities as well.

"People in need are all over the community and surrounding areas, like Mathis, Orange Grove, Bishop, Driscoll, Banquete, Agua Dulce, we support everybody," Castañeda said.

Lopez even partnered up with the L & L Foundation from Mathis to make this possible.

Founder Alicia Leija said helping the elderly during the holidays is crucial.

"I have been talking to a lot of elderly people, knocking on their doors and finding out that their is so much need in Mathis, so we decided to hook up with Sarah Lopez and get half of this semi truck to take to Mathis so we can help the people," Leija said.

Lopez said she is thankful for all the hands that made this possible and she hopes to have even more volunteers next time they have another event of this sort.

"It is all these people here, it is all the volunteers and we are always looking for more volunteers because we have so much to do," Lopez said.

