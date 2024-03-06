Road closures coming to US Highway 281 bypass project

TxDOT will be closing road lanes along side the US Highway 281Bypass east of Premont.

The closures comes as crews work on the multi-million dollar Premont Relief Route Project that started in 2020.

The project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2024.

Many drivers along U.S. Highway 281 in Premont will start noticing road closures beginning on Tuesday, March 5.

Road closures are due to continuation of Texas Department of Transportation’s $83 million Premont Relief Route Project that started in 2020.

In a press release from TxDOT, officials said the project is to remove the high-speed interstate traffic from the city.

Carmen Gonzales, Premont native and manager of Oasis Restaurant, said the bypass has affected traffic.

“We do see less, but our majority of people are all out of towners who know they could stop here, and they know what they’re (going to) get. We just have to work on signs coming in and signs coming out,” Gonzales said.

Because the work is not inside the city limits, residents in Premont said they didn’t even know it was happening but are grateful for the notification from TxDOT.

Premont’s mayor said this project isn’t going to affect business in the city. TxDOT said the work on this project should be done in a couple of months.

