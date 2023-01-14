Rise in crawfish prices this season

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This month is the kickoff to what some coastal bend residents would call the tastiest season of the year. Crawfish season!

But can customers expect a difference in prices compared to last year?

Local seafood distributor Corpus Christi Crawfish celebrates their third anniversary today and owner Teysha Dougherty shared that from tracking her prices for three years this year's numbers are the highest.

She said that they source their inventory directly from a Louisiana framer and pick up twice a week. T

his week last year they were selling at $4.25 per pound this year that price is now $7 per pound

“Our sales are down as well, because a lot of customers aren't able to have a crawfish boil with their friends and family at these prices. Just the crawfish itself costs the consumer anywhere from $200 to $240, and then you need seasoning and corn and potatoes and all your sides. So now just to have a simple crawfish boil consumers are looking at $400 and up,” shared Dougherty.

Dougherty says these prices will go down as we get further into the season.

She shared that the business has started doing raffles on Facebook to help their customers out.

Each entry is $5 and gives customers a chance to win a bag of crawfish.

They are also hosting a crawfish boil competition event April 22nd, tickets are on sale right now for $25 and will get higher as the date approaches. All proceeds for the event will go directly towards our local Salvation Army.

Corpus Christi Crawfish is located at 609 McBride lane and open Monday through Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.