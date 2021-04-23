Miller principal Dr. Bruce Wilson staying with CCISD

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi ISD has named Miller High School principal Dr. Bruce Wilson as the district’s Executive Director for School Leadership – High Schools, effective on June 7.

Wilson will replace Laura Stout, who recently joined the Austin ISD.

Wilson had announced he was leaving CCISD to join the Gregory-Portland Independent School District three weeks ago as the district’s Executive Director for School Leadership.

"This is one of those extremely difficult moments for me, as I was truly looking forward to working with (GPISD Superintendent) Dr. (Michelle) Cavazos and her entire team,” Wilson said. “While planning for the transition to G-P, an unexpected opportunity came along to stay in my current district.

"I was faced with an incredibly challenging decision, and one that did not come easily. When looking at both opportunities – each with fantastic school communities, and incredible leaders – ultimately, Corpus Christi is the place where I’ve made my home. I’m thankful for the relationships I already have in this community, and I know there is more work that needs to be done here. Those are the definitive reasons that I decided to stay here, and to complete that work in the CCISD community."

Prior to leading Miller High School, Wilson served as the principal of Driscoll Middle School for three years. He will continue his work at Miller until the school's graduation in June.

He has been with CCISD for 11 years, including serving as an assistant principal at Richard King High School and as principal of George Evans Elementary School. Wilson has worked in education for more than 30 years, and earned his doctorate in educational leadership in 2018.

“We are delighted that Dr. Wilson will remain in the CCISD family,” said CCISD Superintendent Dr. Roland Hernandez. “The interview committee valued his extensive campus leadership experience in our district as well as his willingness to learn, grow and build relationships throughout the district as well as in the community. Under his leadership, we fully anticipate continued growth among our high schools.”

His sudden departure from the Gregory-Portland School District creates another vacancy with GPISD. Cavazos said her leadership team already has begun the process to identify, select, and hire the next leader to fill the district’s new position now vacated by Wilson.

“We received interest and applications from some incredible leaders across the state when this position was posted," she said. "I can assure the G-P community that we will find the right person for the position of Executive Director for School Leadership before next school year.”

