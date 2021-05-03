Abbott proclaims this week as 'Travel and Tourism' week

AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott has proclaimed this week as "Travel and Tourism Week" in Texas.

Abbott aims to highlight the impact of the travel and tourism industry in the state and celebrate the Texans working in the industry during the pandemic.

"I encourage Texans and non-Texans alike to explore all that our state has to offer,” Abbott said. “From our major cities to our historic small towns, from the Hill Country to the Gulf Coast, to Big Bend and everything in between."

Prior to the pandemic, one in 10 Texas jobs were created by travel, and the industry was responsible for a $169 billion impact on the state economy.

According to the governor's office, Texas has started to see a rebound in travel based on hotel bookings during and since spring break this year.

