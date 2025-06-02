Port Aransas neighbors remember paramedic Bert Howie's passion and service after death in Ingleside shooting

Neighbors in Port Aransas are grieving the death of well-known paramedic Albert "Bert" Howie, who was killed in Ingleside on Memorial Day. Howie served as a paramedic for multiple agencies across the Coastal Bend, including Aransas County EMS, Tri-County EMS, the Port Aransas Volunteer Fire Department, The Rockport Volunteer Fire Department, and Port Aransas EMS.

"He had a big, warm smile. You could just tell that he was very caring, very patient," said Elizabeth Moore, Port Aransas neighbor.

Moore said Howie was the calm in the chaos of emergency situations. When she broke her collarbone during a community softball game in Port Aransas, Howie made a lasting impact on her.

"Having him in that ambulance with me, and trying to make me comfortable as much as he could in such a difficult situation, and so I'll never forget him and the way he took care of me," Moore said. "He was able to take care of me on the way to the hospital, all the way from Port Aransas to Corpus Christi and I will never forget just how caring and kind, and just the compassion you could feel,"

Local store managers like Courtney Carver from The Compositorium Sportsman's Boutique hunting and fishing store say they will miss seeing Howie as a regular customer.

"Everytime he was around, whether I saw him here at work, or whenever I'd see him at when they have the Halloween stuff going on, he was always there and handing out candy to the kids, and just smiling and everyone always loved him. He was always really nice and good to be around," Carver said.

Carver said she's even more shaken up about how he died. Ingleside police say Howie was shot in Ingleside by 29-year-old Ashley Nicole Transmerier. Ingleside Police investigation findings suggest the motive behind his death may be linked to what investigators call, a "love triangle," involving Howie, Transmeier, and a third person who is a family member of Transmerier.

"Very surprising to hear that anything like that, that he would be in any type of situation like that," Carver said.

The Port Aransas community is grieving the loss of someone who they say, has made such an impact on people in their city.

"He has helped save countless lives over the years and people are here because of him," Carver said. "So, I believe the impact he left is a very positive one."

Services are scheduled for a visitation and fellowship honoring Bert Howie's life for Friday, June 6 from 6:00pm until 8:00pm at the Port Aransas Civic Center, and a celebration of life ceremony will be held on Saturday, June 7 at 2:00pm at Port Aransas Civic Center. Attendees are encouraged to wear their favorite Houston Astros or Houston Texans gear to honor Howie's memory by representing his favorite sports teams.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

