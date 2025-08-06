White House apologizes to sheriffs over controversial ICE recruitment tactics

If you have been following the White House or officials within the Department of Homeland Security on social media lately, you have likely seen recruitment efforts to attract individuals to apply for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, better known as ICE.

USAjobs.gov currently has posting after posting for deportation officers, attorneys, and investigation roles. Join.ICE.gov has even more clarity on the roles and incentives being offered.

For instance, ICE is offering $50,000 signing bonuses and $60,000 worth of student loan repayments, along with a promise of premium pay.

The hiring push is the result of a cash infusion from the One Big Beautiful Bill Act signed into law in July by President Donald Trump.

The legislation allocates billions of dollars for ICE to grow its deportation operations, including the hiring of 10,000 new ICE agents.

Upset Sheriffs

The recruitment tactics by ICE have not been received as warmly by the National Sheriffs’ Association.

“Disappointing beyond words, to be honest with you, and quite frankly, it's an embarrassment to the president,” Jonathan Thompson, the executive director of the National Sheriffs’ Association, told Scripps News.

Thompson says ICE's efforts to lure local deputies away have alienated many. In one instance, a recruiter obtained a list of emails from a training seminar meant for deputies. The fear is that ICE will take deputies from already understaffed local departments.

“This was just a very poor way to express their support for us by saying, ‘Let us take your deputies, and then your jail and operations will be understaffed, and sorry, it will be your problem,’” Thompson said.

“Can sheriff departments compete with all of these bonuses and incentives?” Scripps News’ deputy political director Joe St. George asked.

“Very unlikely. I've heard of bonuses in the neighborhood of $10,000, but $50,000 over three years, it’s just not feasible,” Thompson said.

Thompson speculates that ICE may be struggling to recruit because all law enforcement agencies are struggling, and ICE also has a more controversial mission than other agencies.

Thompson confirmed he received an apology from the White House.

“I did receive an apology from the White House from a very senior staffer. They apologized profusely on behalf of the president,” Thompson said.

ICE, however, appears to be having some recruitment success. A recent press release shows that 1,000 job offers were made in July alone.

If you are wondering why these ICE positions are needed, White House aides have a stated goal of 3,000 deportations a day, although the Justice Department has denied that any quotas are in place.

“The president cares deeply about American law enforcement officers and is appreciative of the great work done by the National Sheriffs’ Association. The Trump administration looks forward to continuing to work together to make America safe again,” said Abigail Jackson, White House spokeswoman.

A source familiar with law enforcement tactics told Scripps News there is nothing unusual about federal law enforcement agencies hiring local and state deputies.