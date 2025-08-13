Advocates slam Trump's response to homelessness in DC as 'cruel and inhumane'

As President Donald Trump sends hundreds of members of the National Guard to Washington, D.C., to bolster policing, homeless advocates are expressing concerns over his actions.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Tuesday that those living on the streets in the nation's capital must find shelter or face fines or arrest.

"Homeless individuals will be given the option to leave their encampment, to be taken to a homeless shelter, to be offered addiction or mental health services, and if they refuse, they will be susceptible to fines or to jail time," she said. "Again, these are pre-existing laws that are already on the books. They have not been enforced, which is part of the reason for this federalizing of the National Guard."

The National Alliance to End Homelessness calls the action "cruel, inhumane, and will only further exacerbate the challenges faced by those without shelter."

“Homelessness is not a criminal issue. It is an economic issue. Across the nation, in red and blue states alike, people are unable to afford their housing, medical care, groceries, and other basic living expenses. This announcement does nothing to make housing more affordable for residents of the District of Columbia,” said National Alliance to End Homelessness CEO Ann Oliva.

According to the city's point-in-time report conducted in January, Washington had 792 unsheltered homeless people, which was down from 887 people in 2024, but higher than the 681 unsheltered people in 2021.

Advocates say there are better ways to solve homelessness than by making arrests.

“If the administration were serious about ending homelessness, it would fully fund the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s homelessness programs. These vital federal programs help people exit homelessness, and support prevention approaches that keep people in their homes,” Oliva said.