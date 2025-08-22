FBI raids former Trump adviser John Bolton’s home in classified documents probe

The Federal Bureau of Investigation raided the home of former National Security Adviser John Bolton as part of a national security–related investigation, a source told Scripps News on Friday.

According to the source, the raid is connected to classified documents, including the possible theft and unauthorized retention of those materials. The source said the raid occurred as FBI Director Kash Patel posted on the social media platform X: "NO ONE is above the law… @FBI agents on mission."

Bolton served as President Donald Trump’s national security adviser from 2018 to 2019.

Since leaving the White House, Bolton has become a vocal critic of Trump. He clashed with the administration over the publication of his memoir, "The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir."

The Trump administration alleged that Bolton included classified information in the book and attempted to block its release.

President Trump reacted to the news Friday morning.

"I'm not a fan of John Bolton. He's a real sort of low life," President Trump said. "He could be a very unpatriotic guy. I mean we're gonna find out. I know nothing about it. I just saw it this morning. They did a raid."

President Trump added he expected to be briefed on the raid later in the day.

Vice President JD Vance told NBC News' "Meet the Press" that the raid was not politically motivated.

"We are investigating Amb. Bolton, but if they ultimately bring a case, it will be because they determine that he has broken the law," he said. "We’re going to be careful about that. We’re going to be deliberate about that, because we don’t think that we should throw people — even if they disagree with us politically, maybe especially if they disagree with us politically — you shouldn’t throw people willy-nilly in prison. You should let the law drive these determinations, and that’s what we’re doing."

Reporting by Scripps News' Liz Landers was included in this story.