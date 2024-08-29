Pet Food Distribution supports people and pets in need

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Gulf Coast Humane Society (GCHS) partnered up with the Coastal Bend Food Bank (CBFB) to begin distributing large quantities of food to pet owners in the Corpus Christi area.

Sylvia Gonzalez goes to the Costal Bend Food Bank usually for the diabetes food pantry but when she heard there would be a food distribution for pets she got excited..

“I desperately I need help I’m a single mother here of four dogs and I’m on social security so it’s very hard. It’s like $60 and up for a big 50 pound pound bag of dog food," Gonzales said.

GCHS became an ambassador for Greater Good Charities’ GOODS Program. The GOODS Program focuses on distributing food, essential supplies, clothing, housewares, toys, and more to pets and people in need across the world.

They distributed 22 pallets of food and pet supplies.

"Everybody needs help from time to time and that doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t be able to have the love of a pet in your life. We know that times are tough and so we want to make sure that you are able to feed your whole family," Jackie McCollough, director of marketing and development for the Gulf Coast Humane Society said.

Hundreds of cars lined up bright and early for the distribution Sylvia said she was at the Coastal Bend Food Bank at 7: 30 a.m., and there were already multiple cars.

"Whether it’s just temporary or if it’s something like being on a fixed income, you know we wanna make sure that we can take care of your whole household, McCollough said.

“I just hope it continues, I hope it continues because you know the other one that I go to at pace its like whenever they have it but with this one at least I could look into it more,"Gonzalez said.

McCollough added that most of the pets mean the world to the people that showed up.

"It’s their motivator. It’s their whole life and so we really want to be here to support those familes," she said.

The GCHS is already operating a pet food pantry, but this partnership will greatly expand it.

Currently, GCHS offers walk-in food pantry pickups as well as a monthly drive-thru distribution (as supplies are available). Now, the organization is excited to expand these operations and continue to grow the program.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.