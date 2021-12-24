Tuttle's provides best of meats, sausages for nearly a century

WOODSBORO, Texas — For nearly a century, Tuttle’s Grocery and Meat Market has served Woodsboro and the surrounding area with the best of meat products.

While times have changed, their mission remains the same.

"I've made three trips from Refugio today just for cheese, so that kind of tells you something right there,” customer Joseph Gonzales said. “Ya know?”

Tuttle’s has been around since 1928. They’ve been serving quality-cut meats and providing for the community of Woodsboro. Stanley Tuttle is the current owner and operator, and for the last five years his sons have also stepped in to help with the business.

They have many specialty items for sell, and tons of sausage.

“My dad just passed away about five years ago and he loved making sausage,” Stanley said “He just made several hundred pounds a week, and if he could see what we were doing today I think he would be proud.”

Tuttle's sausage is all smoked in house by a commercial smoker they bought in Romania, which had to be special delivered because of shipping issues.

“Do you want it all together,” a Tuttle's worker told a customer. “Yeah, it’ll be a surprise."

“Put her on the smoker and let it rip,” one satisfied customer said. “Here they got great meat, great food! I mean this place is tremendous to eat at!”

Customers at Tuttle's said that what sets them apart from the big box stores is the friendly atmosphere. They liked that they felt a part of the place. Gonzales says he grew up with Tuttle’s sons, and has been a long-time satisfied customer. He even said they were open right after Hurricane Harvey hit.

“He was the only one who had his doors open, went old school and had tickets,” Gonzales said. “Putting people's names down, letting them put things on credit, you know, the old. old way. You know that touches a lot of people.”

Tuttle's is still helping customers nearly 100 years since they opened. They plan to keep growing, so stay on the lookout for what they do next.

They advertise they provide fresh food from our block to your fork and also serve delicious food at the restaurant at 214 Second St. in Woodsboro. Tuttle's offers a delicious breakfast and lunch buffet. You can check out their daily menu on their Facebook page here.

Their hours of operation are 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and are closed on Sundays. Their telephone number is 361-543-4853.

You can learn more about them on their web page here.

