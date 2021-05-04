Taft boutique opens, owner hopes it prompts area growth

A family-owned boutique had its grand opening this past weekend — making it the city’s only clothing store.

Daisies N Denim owner Raquel Ruvo, a Taft-native, said having her own business has long been a personal aspiration. Ruvo has also wanted her city to be more independent.

“We’ve always had to go to travel to Corpus, to Portland, to Calallen to do any type of shopping,” Ruvo said, mentioning Corpus Christi construction. “Quite frankly, it’s not always convenient.”

The boutique is at 319 Green Ave., just next to the Taft Police Department. Ruvo said beforehand, her building was just used for storage. Other than Daisies N Denim, Green Avenue has many abandoned buildings in the area.

“People ask me why I said why not, and I say why not — the support that I have received from our community has been phenomenal,” she said. “I believe that our city, our town has so much opportunity, we have beautiful buildings all around us, a lot of them are a lot of them are vacant so I do, so I do believe that there’s a lot of opportunity for us to grow.”

The boutique offers an array of clothing and products for women. They ended up catching the attention of a group of Taft Junior High students after school.

“I really hope that it keeps going, because this is like all we have,” said Desiree Guzman, a student who shopped around with her friends said. “To not have to go anywhere and to just be able to shop here is — it’s good.”

Whether it’s a restaurant or a coffee shop, Ruvo said she hopes other businesses may one day join her nearby.

“I wanted to bring something beautiful to my community, and that’s what we did,” she said.

More information about the store can be found on their website.