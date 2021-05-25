Cavaleri's Kitchen offers authentic Italian dishes

SINTON, Texas — Cavaleri’s Kitchen is an Italian restaurant in Sinton, Texas located at 113 W. Borden St. and they are opened Monday through Friday 11 am - 9pm and by appointment on Sundays.

The restaurant offers a wide selection of your favorite Italian dishes created from scratch. It is the only Italian Eatery within a 20 mile radius. All of their dishes are made in house, from scratch using fresh ingredients.

Cavaleri's Kitchen was created by Thomas Kreiling in the early 1970's in Denver, Colorado. 50 years later, Chef & Owner Scott Sence and his wife, Lesly, carry on the tradition of traditional Italian cuisine.

For more about the restaurant visit their Facebook page here.

