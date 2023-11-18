Nueces County family finally able to adopt in an emotional ceremony

17 Nueces County children adopted.

Jonah and Tiffani Shalack took in a three-month-old infant in 2022.

At the young age of 18-months, Adelynn Ila Joyce Shalack has become an official part of a family.

The Nueces County Courthouse where with the strike of the judge's gavel - the birth of the Shalack family occurred. Seventeen children were officially adopted in an emotional ceremony.

"Adoption granted!"

Jonah and Tiffinie Shalack have been dreaming of this day. They officially became the parents of 18-month-old Adelynn Ila Joyce. She was three months old when they first brought her into their lives.

“We’ve been waiting on the day for a while. So, it’s, it’s great that it’s finally here," said Jonah Shalack. “Bring someone new into your family, it’s amazing. Even if you have your own kids bring somebody else in. If you have the ability to do it, I highly recommend it.”

Adelynn is the couple's first child. They had been talking about adopting for some time. But why did the family finally decide to start the process of adopting?



"We've always talked about adoption. And it’s going to sound funny, but we were actually watching a movie called Instant Family which they take liberties with the family, but it was the final push. That we were like we need to go ahead and do this," Tiffanie Shalack said.

The Shalack’s took a scene out of a movie and made it real. They are elated for the chance to be parents.

For more information on adopting children with the State of Texas, visit adoptchildren.org.

