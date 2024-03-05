Watch Now
Nueces Co. Commission Pct. 3 candidate Rene Cervantes dies of colon cancer

Posted at 3:20 PM, Mar 05, 2024
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — On the eve of primary elections, a Republican candidate for the Nueces County Precinct 3 Commissioner has died.

According to Carmen Calderone, the chairman of the Nueces County Republican Party, Rene Cervantes died of colon cancer on Monday, March 4 in Corpus Christi. Cervantes's family told Calderone that he had been in hospice care since Feb. 9.

Cervantes was running against fellow Republican candidate Larry Cantu Jr. for the commissioners position, as well as Democratic candidates Joe Ortiz and John Marez.

