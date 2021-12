RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil — Santa is spending time before his deliveries later this week seeking a few last-minute thrills.

Santa and Mrs. Claus made a quick trip to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, delivering some unusual holiday cheer.

They decided to take a dive at an aquarium there.

Visitors gathered around as the Clauses fed sharks, stingrays and two thousand other types of fish.

Santa says the rest will have him ready to go on Christmas eve.