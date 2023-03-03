Watershore and Beach Advisory Committee review update from Flint Hills oil cleanup

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It’s been more than three months since cleanup efforts started in Corpus Christi Bay and local residents have found small popcorn sized pieces of crude oil.

Armon Alex, a junior member of the Watershore and Beach Advisory Committee, will be reviewing the new information from Flint Hills.

"So, what we'll be reviewing today as a committee, we'll be looking at the report,” Alex said. “It should contain information about the cleanup procedure, where they are right now.”

Alex said this is the first time the committee will be talking about the oil spill, and he has some questions.

“I’m also looking for specifics in that procedure," Alex said. "Are they counting for any wildlife, are they letting us know how they communicated this to the city, are there gaps in communication?”

Flint Hills Public Affairs Director Andy Saenz told Action 10 News that they are in communication with the Texas General Land Office, the Coast Guard, and the city of Corpus Christi.

“Those are the primary people that we dealt with throughout this entire event," Saez said. "We’re basically giving them an update on what did we do this week, what did we find.”

Saenz said this update was a summary of what Flint Hills has been doing in their efforts to clean up any remaining oil.

But Alex and the rest of the committee plan to take a closer look.

“We will come to a consensus of what our next steps should be. It can be recommending the city with a resolution and ordinance things of that nature,” Alex said. “This committee is designed to advice city council of any use of preservations of our water shores.”