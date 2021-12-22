Woman contacts Troubleshooters with complex gravestone issue

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Three Rivers woman is distraught that a headstone honoring two family members still hasn’t been installed.

Amelia Olivares gets emotional just sharing her story with the Troubleshooters.

She showed us pictures of her dad, Oscar Chavera, who lost a battle with cancer and died 20 years ago. She also showed us a picture of her brother, Miguel Chavera, who she says died in September 2020, after being attacked by killer bees.

Both are interred at the Three Rivers Cemetery.

Olivares says that about a year ago, with the help of contributions, she ordered and paid for a headstone from Corpus Christi Memorials to honor both family members. However, a year later, the headstone still hasn’t been installed at the gravesite.

"Corpus Christi Memorial should have installed the stone," she said. "They’ve been paid, and they’re not doing anything. They’re just putting it on the backburner.”

Olivares says she spoke with Pat Osborn with Corpus Christi Memorial earlier this month, and found out the headstone was in, and ready to be installed. She said she has since made repeated visits and calls to the company, but has been unable to secure installation.

The company is not registered with the Better Business Bureau, and has an alert for non-delivery.

According to the alert with the BBB, consumers allege purchased headstones are quote “never delivered and phone calls regarding purchased headstones are not answered.”

The Troubleshooters reached out to Osborn, who told us Olivares is well aware that the only reason the headstone hasn’t been installed yet is because recent rains have made the ground too wet and soft. He also said that if they install it under those conditions, they will not warranty it, like they normally do their work.

But there is another issue to this story.

A headstone has ‘already’ been installed at the gravesite, but according to Olivares, it’s not the one she bought and paid for.

Plus, it doesn’t honor her dad.

Plus, it’s installed in the wrong place.

Plus, it was paid for by her brother’s family.

"I don’t want it to divide the family," she says. "I pray that my nephews will come to . . . on both sides, that there will be forgiveness and peace between us, ‘cause those are my nephews. Those are my brother’s sons."

After further conversations between the Troubleshooters, Olivares, and Corpus Christi Memorials, there is an agreement that the headstone will be installed soon, weather permitting.

We’ll let you know what happens.