Troubleshooters: Woman nearly scammed after receiving check from energy drink company

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We've heard the saying "if it's too good to be true, it probably is" so many times on our Troubleshooters stories.

This time, an elderly Flour Bluff woman is nearly scammed after she gets a check for nearly $5,000 in the mail from an energy drink company. All she had to do was allow them to wrap her vehicle with one of their promotional materials. The woman didn't fall for it, and hopes no one else does either.

Deanna Reed hopes by telling the Troubleshooters what happened to her, it helps others, especially seniors.

Reed responded to a Google pop-up ad on her phone in May. Then on July 12, she received a check in the mail.

Then another one on July 23. Both for nearly $5,000 to allow Rock Star Energy Drink to put one of their advertising wraps on her vehicle for 16 weeks.

They also sent a letter.

"They said to deposit the check and wait for it to clear," Reed told the Troubleshooters.

Both checks were drawn from Ocean First Bank in New Jersey, and both had the name Edward Monroe on them.

"I called the bank that the check was drawn on," Reed said. "And he told me it was a scam. Not to deposit the check."

You know what else tipped Reed off about a possible scam? The way the letter was written.

"Deposit the check into your account and wait for it to clear, ok."

After the wrap had been put on her vehicle, the letter went on to say that Reed would get $500 a week for 16 weeks. The letter also said for more details, you need to text 940-202-1574. Text only.

The Troubleshooters contacted Rock Star Energy Drink, and yes, they did say they're getting calls from people like Deanna Reed, so they're aware of this scam, and encouraging consumers to contact the Federal Trade Commission.

We also contacted the bank in New Jersey. Still no response from them.

The BBB told us they're seeing an uptick in these cons in recent months, as the pandemic has made finding a job even more difficult. But no matter how tough your job search has been, don't fall for this scam.

The best news in this story is that Deanna Reed didn't get scammed, and hopes that by sharing her story, other seniors won't either.

"Elderly people need to increase their income. They don't need to decrease it. And that's what these people do," she said.

