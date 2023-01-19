Troubleshooters: Thornberry Fence

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This Troubleshooters report could be called ‘neighbors helping neighbors: South Side edition'. Mary Jo Miller, a woman living at Thornberry Townhomes on the city’s South Side, wanted to help her elderly next door neighbor, Adolfo Gutierrez.

She called the Troubleshooters because the fence in front of his unit was knocked down during a storm last April, and previous property management never got around to fixing it.

83-year-old Gutierrez has lived on the 3700 block of Thornberry Townhomes for about 7 years and uses a cane to get around, so Miller took it upon herself to get something done for him.

"It’s been a year already almost," Gutierrez said. "I have two pets here (and) I don't want (any) intruders."

Corpus Christi Capital Management Group just took over ownership and management of Thornberry Townhomes two months ago. The 40 unit property was built in the early '70's and is located off Weber Road and Caravelle Parkway.

The Troubleshooters contacted them about Mr. Gutierrez's fence. They said they were unaware of it, but would get to it as soon as possible. Once that happens, the Troubleshooters will be sure to let you know.