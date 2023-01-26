TROUBLESHOOTERS: SINTON HOLE

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Edward Campos called Troubleshooters on Tuesday about a pretty big hole in the alley behind his home in Sinton.

It's a pretty big, deep, and potentially dangerous hole. He told us it's been there for months.

Troubleshooters called Sinton City manager John Hobson about it. He told me a city crew had gone out there some time ago to fix a water leak, but didn't put the dirt back to fill the hole.

According to Hobson, AT&T had placed flags in the ground to identify their cables were underground, but they had placed them in the wrong area. Hobson says the city informed AT&T about the situation, and that AT&T told the city they were aware of it, and would look into it.

Bright and early Wednesday morning, a city crew was at the location filling the hole.

Though the Troubleshooters had reached out to AT&T on Tuesday and Wednesday evening, AT&T finally responded, saying, "

"We did not dig this hole. We have not been asked to fill in any holes in this area. Questions about this work should be directed to the city."

The Troubleshooters will be doing just that.

