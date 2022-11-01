Troubleshooters: River Rock Weeds

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — "Why is this a problem for you? Fire. Has it ever been a problem? Uh no."

Sammy Guajardo is disabled, but that hasn't stopped him from trying to do something about the tall weeds growing across the street from his home.

"If it catches fire, I can't put it out. First thing I'm gonna do is get my hose and wet my house down. And then you're gonna find me for using my water on an off day."

We're in the River Rock subdivision in Calallen, just off 624.

Sammy Guajardo said he's lived here for more than 25 years.

But now, he's got a problem with these tall uncut weeds growing across the street from his home.

And his neighbor's home for that matter.

"Who have you told about this ?" the troubleshooters asked. "I called the city over a month ago. They came out. That's the first time since you've lived here that you've called the city and said "hey can somebody cut the grass? Yes. Exactly," he said.

Guajardo said the city did come out not too long ago, and they stuck a sign in the ground in the middle of the weeds.

We found it, wet, and on the ground. But it was clearly an official city sign, dated July 21st, 2022.

It cites 3 violations:

Tall weeds and brush 12 inches or higher.

Litter and solid waste accumulation.

Keep the sidewalk, curb, and gutter clear.



The Troubleshooters contacted Code Enforcement.

Their response, in an email, reads(...) 'Code Enforcement has an active case for this vacant lot. Once the rain stops and the property dries up, we will expedite the work order to have the property abatement.'

What do you want somebody to do?

"I want it mowed down and keep it mowed down like they do this part. Ok. 'Cause that's a fire hazard. Big time," Guajardo told us.