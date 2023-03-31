TROUBLESHOOTERS: New contractor hired for house on Stonewall

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It looks like things will work out for Judy Barrientos and her family after all.

As the Troubleshooters first reported March 8, Barrientos and her family moved to Corpus Christi about six months ago, and quickly bought a home off McKinzie Rd. in the Annaville area.

The house needed some remodeling, so Barrientos hired Ronnie and Marcos Garcia of South Coast Customs Remodeling and paid them $60,000 up front, to remodel the place.

In the original story, South Coast promised Barrientos and Troubleshooters that they would finish the job within 30 days, but it is not.

The Troubleshooters asked Development Services to check the home and learned South Coast did not pull the necessary permits for the work to be done.

After the story aired, Barrientos and South Coast reached a mutual agreement to terminate the contract that both had agreed to.

On Wednesday, Development Services and a contractor named Rene Salazar, with Salazar Construction went to the home, discussed what needed to be done, what permits needed to be pulled, and what necessary inspections needed to be done.

According to Barrientos, upon inspection, much of the work done by South Coast is not up to code and will have to be redone by Salazar.

Barrientos told the Troubleshooters she will pursue legal action against South Coast, and that she and Salazar have decided to move forward with the remodeling project.

The Troubleshooters will let you know when the house is ready for Barrientos family to finally move in.