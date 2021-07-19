Troubleshooters: Neighbors want to know what to do about tall uncut grass

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Take a quick drive around, and you’ll see tall, uncut grass at several locations across the Coastal Bend.

And because of the recent heavy rains, you’ll probably hear mosquitos buzzing near you too. Neighbors on the city’s Southside just can’t understand why the city hasn’t done something about it yet, so they called the Troubleshooters for help.

Elma Bucher lives on O’Day Parkway, just off Weber on the city’s south side. She's 5'2 and the grass is over her head. She’s mad that the city has not come out to cut the tall grass in front of her house and throughout the neighborhood.

"I get frustrated because I call the city to let them know about this and they don't respond. I don't know what else to do," she tells the Troubleshooters.

Max Ybarra is also fed up. He's lived just across the Parkway from Bucher since 1970. He gave us pictures of possum and snakes he and Bucher claim roam the tall grass, and eventually come out into the neighborhood.

"Last week I was cutting grass and I seen one I would say about a foot long. It was a baby. So you know if there’s little ones, there’s gotta be big ones."

And then there’s the standing water that sits in the gulley that runs through the parkway. We all know what that means...annoying mosquitoes.

So possum, snakes, mosquitoes. What could that mean for kids playing on this playscape, or walking to one of two schools in the neighborhood?

The Troubleshooters contacted the city’s Code Enforcement and Public Works Department to find out who’s responsible for tall uncut grass, and when or if they plan on sending a crew out.

Another concern for the neighbors a little further down O’Day across Del Star, we found possible illegal dumping.

We’ll let you know what happens next.

