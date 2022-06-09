Troubleshooters: Hyacinth Pool

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — What's a good way to beat the South Texas summertime heat?

Jumping into a swimming pool, especially if you have one built in your backyard.

A southside woman says she's already paid a local swimming pool contractor more than $70 thousand to build her pool.

And they did, yet the woman insists they haven't come back to finish the job.

Sylvia Cumberledge says she hired AA Pool of Rockport to build an 18 x 32 pool in her backyard.

"You see that over there cracking ?, " she told us. "It's starting to slope. It's starting to cave in."

That's one of the reasons she says she called the Troubleshooters.

Another reason?

"My jump rock still has not been done. It's halfway completed, so it leaks,"said Cumberledge.

And there's more.

Cumberledge claims the electrical box at the pool's command center, leaks.

We asked the city's Development Services Department to check it out.

"It's already been a year and a half. My pool still is not complete. When I do call her to come out, I get nothing but excuses," Cumberledge told us.

Cumberledge is referring to Mona Animas of AA Pools.

The Troubleshooters have made multiple attempts to contact Animas for comment on this story, but she has not returned our calls.

On Monday, June 6, officials with Development Services took a look at Cumberledge's pool.

Their records show AA Pools pulled all permits required by the city to build the pool.

And those permits are open until October this year, meaning, AA Pools has till then to do what needs to be done, and then have Development Services do a final inspection.

Until then how much more do you think it's going to take to get it looking like you dreamed it would look when you hired AA Pools we asked Cumberledge.

"Another 25 percent. Which is? It's probably going to cost me another $10,000.00," she said.

That's an additional $10,000.00, in addition to the nearly $73,500 she claims she's already paid AA Pools.

She's also filed a complaint with the Texas Attorney General's Office Consumer Complaint Division.

"Have you heard from the Attorney General's office? Yes. They sent me a notice that they'd received it, and when they start getting more and more, they're going to start looking into her," she said.

We also checked the Better Business Bureau website and found AA Pools has an A rating with them, even tho they're not accredited by them.

They had 4 complaints closed over the past three years, and two in the last 12 months.

