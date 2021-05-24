Troubleshooters help get light pole fixed

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Juan Padilla, who lives at the corner of Up River and Erwin, pointed out to the Troubleshooters about three weeks ago, a light pole leaning precariously close to his home.

He says he's lived there for 14 years, and the pole has been leaning toward his home for about five years.

He further told the Troubleshooters that he contacted CPL and the city to try to get something done about it because he's concerned about what could happen.

"We have kids that come through here from Oak Park," Padilla told the Troubleshooters. "And I'm afraid that one of these days my tree's not going to hold it long enough to be able to hold it, and it's going to come falling down on them."

The Troubleshooters called AEP three weeks ago, asking them about the pole.

They told us the light belongs to the city.

The pole belongs to AT&T.

But AEP was going to make the necessary adjustments.

And they did - this morning.

That makes this another Troubleshooters case closed.

