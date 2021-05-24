Watch
Troubleshooters help get light pole fixed

Troubleshooters helped viewer Juan Padilla get a leaning pole at his home taken care of.
Posted at 6:29 PM, May 24, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Juan Padilla, who lives at the corner of Up River and Erwin, pointed out to the Troubleshooters about three weeks ago, a light pole leaning precariously close to his home.

He says he's lived there for 14 years, and the pole has been leaning toward his home for about five years.

He further told the Troubleshooters that he contacted CPL and the city to try to get something done about it because he's concerned about what could happen.

"We have kids that come through here from Oak Park," Padilla told the Troubleshooters. "And I'm afraid that one of these days my tree's not going to hold it long enough to be able to hold it, and it's going to come falling down on them."

The Troubleshooters called AEP three weeks ago, asking them about the pole.

They told us the light belongs to the city.

The pole belongs to AT&T.

But AEP was going to make the necessary adjustments.

And they did - this morning.

That makes this another Troubleshooters case closed.

As always whenever you have a story for the Troubleshooters, go to our website kztv10.com or call 885-0100.

