Troubleshooters: getting overdue title for truck owner

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local man asked the Troubleshooters for help getting the title to his new truck, which he bought in December.

Aaron Campbell bought his Chevy Silverado 1500 truck from Team Chevrolet in Alice almost six months ago.

He's already on his second set of temporary tags.

As part of his divorce settlement, he has to get it re-financed, but he can't because he still doesn't have the title.

And he's tried.

"I as well have tried calling the county office to try to get some sort of resolution," he told the Troubleshooters. "Left several messages and nothing."

That's why he called the Troubleshooters. We left messages for Jim Wells County Comptroller Mary Lozano, but she hadn't returned our calls either.

So we reached out the state DMV office in Austin, and within two days they responded saying their Enforcement Division has opened up an investigation into Campbell's case.

It also states, "Dealers are required to submit a buyer's title and registration paperwork to the county tax office within 30 days of the date of sale or 45 days for dealer-financed sales."

The truck is financed through GMC. Campbell says he can't get another loan from the bank without the title, and he wonders what will happen if he gets pulled over for some sort of traffic violation.

"I'm concerned I'm gonna get pulled over, and there's gonna be police officer asking me questions that I don't have answers to."

On Friday, the Troubleshooters finally spoke with Mary Lozano, who says the reason for the delay is her office was waiting on a form from the dealership to complete the sale in order to issue the title and plates.

We checked with Campbell, who sent us pictures of his title Saturday morning, making this another Troubleshooters Case Closed!