Troubleshooters: Cosner house part two

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We asked Fadua Ferdin to meet with Development Services officials and the Troubleshooters at her home on Cosner, to find out the latest developments in her situation.

Remember, Ferdin hired contractor Juan Garduno in July 2021, to remodel her home inside and out, and turn the garage into a master bedroom.

But Garduno never pulled the required permits for the job.

And then in January, after being contacted by Ferdin, we asked Dev. Services to inspect Garduno's work.

They red-tagged it.

Ferdin has already paid Garduno $30,000, but because the job is still incomplete, she and her mother are still paying their mortgage, but not able to live in their home.

What's the hold up?

"You wanted to do it your way," Ferdin told Garduno by phone while we were there at the house with her.

"No. I was doing it right. It's just Albert let me down," Garduno responded.

Garduno further explained, he's been waiting on the engineer he hired for this job, Albert Alaniz, to submit plans for the job to Dev. Services.

Once those plans are approved, Garduno can apply for permits, and the work can proceed.

"They're suggesting that we get with the process of submitting paperwork for the permits. I know we're still waiting on Albert. At least I could get started," Ferdin also told him.

The Troubleshooters spoke with Alaniz by phone.

He admits he's broken his promises to both Ferdin and Garduno.

He says he just doesn't have enough time. However, he's asked both for two more weeks.

Luke Fry, with Dev. Services offered a suggestion.

"Get the application filled out," he said. "Get us a sketch. Get us a scope of work. And get those permits on file. And then we can get additional documentation from the engineer."

Keep in mind, at any time, Garduno or Ferdin can hire a different engineer for this project, according to Dev. Services.