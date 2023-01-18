Troubleshooters: Cheryl Street Water Leak

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi man tells the Troubleshooters there's a water leak, not only in his backyard but three other adjoining properties as well. It's been leaking, by his estimate, since September. He further claims someone from the city water department came out in December to check it out and said he would report it.

But so far, no repairs have been done, so he called the Troubleshooters for help.

Juan Salinas wants to show us why he called us.

"Oh yeah, I see that, this, that, and they have been like this since September 24th," Salinas said.

Standing water in his backyard, and nearly four months of repeated calls to the city for help, he claims.

"Finally, at the end of December, I called, and I decided I'm gonna wait here to see who shows up," he said. "A young man from the city, he had a truck, water department. He started over there, and then when he was at that yard he saw me and said 'an I go to your yard?' I said 'Go ahead.'"

Salinas tells us the representative from the water department told him he would report it.

But so far, the water's still standing, not only in Salinas' backyard but in three other adjoining properties as well.

He said he sent this email to city manager Peter Zanoni and Mayor Paulette Guajardo on Jan. 6 to let them know about this situation.

The Troubleshooters were able to speak with a city representative today.

They checked. The leak is not on Salinas' property. It's on one of the adjoining private properties, so it's not the city's responsibility.

Further, the city tells us the property owner told them they would hire a plumber to fix the leak, but the leak is still active.

The city spokesperson the Troubleshooters spoke with told us the city was sending a water department foreman back out to the location today.

