CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Troubleshooters have reported stories on a local appliance repairman named Augustine Balboa III going as far back as 2011.

He runs a business currently called Triple A Restaurant Service.

His customers tell us he convinces them to give him money for parts, with the promise of a refund, since the appliance is under warranty.

But the customers who call us, claim they never receive their refund. Wednesday, another customer tells their story to the Troubleshooters.

Jo Ann Williams says her encounter with Augustine Balboa III happened Christmas time 2021.

Balboa had stopped by the hotel she works at, offering his services.

She remembers asking him to stop by her home.

He did.

She says he measured the space in her garage to make sure a refrigerator, that was at her son's house, would fit into the space in her garage.

Williams says Balboa actually picked it up and brought it to her house, and began cleaning it up.

"And then he tells me, 'Mrs. Williams?' I'm like, 'yes?' 'We got a problem,'" she said. "I say 'well what's the problem?' He says, 'you need a circuit board.' I said, 'a circuit board?' I was like, uh AB, I don't want to spend anymore money."

Williams showed us the invoice she says he gave her. She also remembers something else he told her about needing $970 up front.

It's a similar story others have shared with us.

"You have to pay him up front. He said because of the fraud that's going on, you have to pay us up front. Then after we get the part, then we'll reimburse you your money," she said.

Williams says she paid him the money.

There was also the matter of $613 for a control board Williams recalled Balboa telling her she also needed. "No way," Williams claims she told him.

And that's the last communication Williams claims she's had with Balboa.

"Called everyday. Everyday. Then, I waited a week. Called and I called," Williams said.

"To this day, he has not called you back?" we asked.

"Has not called me back," she told the Troubleshooters.

As always, the Troubleshooters have tried contacting Balboa to give him an opportunity to give us his side of these stories. He has not returned our calls.

We checked with the DA's office.

They point out there are two indictments pending against Balboa for exploitation of the elderly, and theft, in the 105th District Court.

The court tells us no hearing dates have been set. The DA's office further tells us there are "other" possible cases against Balboa they're looking into.

Williams has gone online and found our stories on Balboa going back as far as 2011.

"I was on Facebook, and I seen local news, and I read about the lady, and I'm like 'oh my God' this is the same man. Then I read he's been doing this since 2011? 2011, and you just been taking people's money and there's nothing that can be done? That's ridiculous."

We tried calling Balboa again today, but he has not returned our call.