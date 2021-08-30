Troubleshooters: Alice man needs truck back

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There are few things more frustrating than mechanical problems with your vehicle, and then more problems after you take it to a mechanic to get fixed.

On today's Troubleshooters story, an Alice man asks for help getting his vehicle back from a Corpus Christi mechanic.

The man who called the Troubleshooters for help is Paul Sanchez of Alice. He says he took his 2011 Isuzu truck to G.O.D.S. Auto Repair on Holley in September 2020. It needed an engine overhaul.

Elias Segura runs G.O.D.S., which stands for Giving Others Dependable Service. The Troubleshooters spoke with him about a different complaint last year, which he resolved.

Sanchez says he needs his truck to run his business, and recalled what happened when he visited the shop recently.

"He got really hostile with me," Sanchez recalled by phone. "And he said 'right now, I don't have time. I'm busy.' 'When can I pick it up?' He said well, maybe a month. Maybe a year."

In the meantime, Sanchez claims he's losing business, yet the insurance payments for the truck are still due.

"Paying insurance on the truck for nothing to happen to it, even if it's parked there," said Sanchez.

The Troubleshooters visited G.O.D.S. on Friday and spoke with Segura, who told us he needs more time, and that the pandemic has caused a delay getting parts.

Further, he says Sanchez is impatient and frequently changes his mind about the repairs. Also, according to Segura, Sanchez still owes him $5,000-$6,000.

"He's thinking I'm just gonna forget about it and leave it there," Sanchez told us.

But he is not going to forget about it. He needs his truck back, and will take legal action if necessary.

Sanchez told Andy Liscano that he's taken another vehicle to G.O.D.S. in the past, and had problems then as well.

We'll keep following this one, and let you know how it plays out.

