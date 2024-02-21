Troubleshooters: AEP and the trees

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There are 2 old oak trees in the front yard of an Annaville family's home. The family says that a couple of weeks ago, AEP notified them that 2 big old oak trees in the front of the home would have to come down so they wouldn't interfere with service in the event of a repeat of the Big Valentine's Day Freeze of February 2021.

So the family called the Troubleshooters for help.

Selma Gonzales wanted to tell us about the recent conversation she had with AEP about the 2 big oak trees, and where they would cut them. "Where that pole is," she told us.

"Now what does that mark indicate? Anything to the left of the mark is going to be cut down? Yes. That's a pretty good chunk of the tree. It is. But it's better than having them uprooted."

So that's what this story is about.

Gonzales says AEP first contacted her family a couple of weeks ago and said the 2 trees in her front yard, the ones that had been there since the house was built in 1959, the ones that provided shade for the home, would have to come down.

"And what was the reason they were going to have to uproot them? Because apparently they're right under the wires. Because of the freeze that we had to '21? Yeah, 2021. They don't want anything interfering with them in case we have another one."

And who will ever forget the big Valentine's Day Freeze of 2021? The one that lasted 9 days, plunging temperatures below freezing, and causing power outages across Texas.

It's easy to see the lines AEP is referencing. They're in a clear site above the trees.

AEP says one of them belongs to them.

Initially they were going to have to cut both trees down.

"You were pretty heartbroken about that," we reminded Gonzales. "Oh yes. yes. Why? Because those trees have been there for over 60 years."

So Gonzales contacted the Troubleshooters on February 7th and asked if we would contact AEP. Maybe we could get something done.

We spoke with AEP Director of Communications Omar Lopez, who shared the reasons why the trees had to come down.

Later, AEP found another solution and sent us a statement about their plans.

"We measured the appropriate distance away from the center of the easement and explained that we would trim any branches hanging over that mark. The customer reviewed the measurements and they agreed to the tree trimming solution."

And late on Friday, February 16th, Gonzales contacted the Troubleshooters.

She was emotional and happy.

This is another Troubleshooters Case Closed!