Troubleshoooters: House on Tenth

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's about a burned down house on Tenth Street in Aransas Pass.

It burned down in May of last year.

We've been reporting on its impact on the neighbors next door as far as the tall uncut grass, weeds, rodents, roaches, and transients are concerned.

It was the Drake family, that's lived next door since 1980, who first contacted us about the house next door. "It tells me that I've been paying taxes for nothing because I wasn't getting any results. And if it wasn't for you, I still wouldn't be getting any results," Bernard Drake.

Not only is this house and property an eyesore for the neighborhood, it's also just down the street from a school.

In April, Aransas Pass City Manager Gary Edwards told us the city has to do everything in its power to make sure they find the owners of the property, and address every potential legal loophole before making a final decision to go ahead with demolition.

Today, the Troubleshooters went to the Aransas Pass Public Works office where we learned the house had a reverse mortgage on it, so that had to be resolved.

We further learned demolition of the property will be discussed at a city Building Board of Standards meeting on Tuesday.

From the sounds of it, it will still be a few weeks before demolition could begin.

Of course, we'll let you know when that happens.

