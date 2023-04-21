Trouble Shooters: Wedding day and quinceañera memories lost

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — So much planning goes into creating those lifelong memories of the big day.

That's why you hire a professional photographer to capture the special moments.

Two Corpus Christi women did just that. And while they do have some pictures and videos of their special days, it's not what they claim they paid for.

And that's why they called the Trouble Shooters for help.

When Jessica Castro and Sierra Young Kearmey aren't working together, they enjoy taking trips down memory lane.

They were looking at pictures of their special day when we first met them. Sierra looking at pictures of her December 2022 wedding. Jessica at pictures of her daughter's quinceañera in December 2021.

Castro said she hired Ramon Bueno of R&R Productions based on a friend's referral.

Then she recommended him to her friend Kearney.

"He had videos and pictures of his work," she said. "The Facebook was legit. R&R Productions, and who he was working with. Everything just sounded like a really good deal—at the time," she said.

She kept a running tally of the payments she made to Bueno.

$1500.00 in monthly payments, plus $400.00 for a photographer— all paid in full.

Kearney showed us receipts she paid Ramon Bueno of R&R Productions $2000.00 in September 2021.

"I ended up contacting him thru Facebook Messenger. I texted him my number. He called me that night. We went over the contract. All the details in the contract. And I ended up paying him that night," she told us.

The Troubleshooters called Ramon Bueno four different times, including earlier on Thursday, offering him the opportunity to give us his side of this story.

The line went directly to voicemail each time —no answer, no callback.

Castro showed us some of the text exchanges between her sister Jennifer Sanchez and Bueno.

"My sister messages him. 'Ok, when are we going to get the pictures ?'," she said.

Bueno's respond reads"well you know, everything's gonna be on USB. When I get 'em, I'll have to edit them. Then will give them to you."

Pictures and videos of a night to remember, possibly lost forever.

"You don't think you're ever going to see your pictures? Ever? I've reached out to him every other week or every couple of days, like, 'Hey, when am I gonna get my pictures? Oh, I'm in the hospital. Oh, I'm having really bad health issues. Or, oh, I get off this week. I'm gonna reach out to you this day to get you the pictures," Kearney told us.