Trouble Shooters: Bee attack

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A woman living in a local apartment complex called the Troubleshooters because she has a "Bee problem."

When we showed up this morning, a pest control company was already there taking care of business.

The men of Pro-Tech Pest Control are preparing for battle.

A battle with bees at Sandra Parker's apartment.

Parker's tried fighting them on her own since she moved in in April.

It's turned into her personal graveyard.

"When did you realize, hey, I got a problem here ?" we asked her.

"It was immediately. There was a nest about this big with thousands on the outside wall with about a 4-inch hole", she said.

So exactly what kind of bees has she been dealing with?

Joe Benavidez is the owner of Pro-Tech Services.

He knows bees and says the bees living in the walls of Sandra Parker's apartment are European Honey bees.

"How do you know what kind they are ?" we asked Benavidez.

"You don't unfortunately, by the way, European Honey Bees and Africanized Honey Bees, you can't see the difference with the naked eye," he said.

Just if you get close to them, and they come at you in force, then they're probably Africanized Honey Bees."

You know what else makes them aggressive?

"The sound from say, lawn equipment," he said.

While we were speaking with Parker, Benavidez got the attention of a lawn care worker walking by with the motor from a piece of equipment running.

Today, Pro tech's mission was to eliminate as many bees as possible.

Mission accomplished, at least in one room of Parker's apartment.

They'll come back Thursday to open the interior walls, find the hive, eliminate the queen, and finish the job.

So maybe her nights of killing bees in the middle night while sleeping on her living room floor are over.

"Even after these guys do what they're gonna do today, and then in 48 hours, do you wanna still call this place home? Uh, I love my apartment. I'm comfortable in my apartment without the bees. I do wanna call it home."

By the way, the complex where Parker lives did offer temporary housing until the bee problem was resolved, but she admits she turned it down.

So what can you do to protect yourself from bees?

Benavidez recommends doing an inspection of the exterior of your house, covering all openings regardless of how small they are, and being aware of your surroundings.