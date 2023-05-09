Troubleshooters: The house on Ohio Street.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A woman moved away from the cold Midwestern winters to the sun and warm temps of the Coastal Bend.

She bought a house and hired a contractor to do some work on it.

But now, months later, the work isn't done, and the woman is understandably disgusted about it, so she called the Troubleshooters for help getting this resolved.

For his part, the contractor told us he's willing to do whatever it takes to make this right.

"I liked the guy. I like Moses. I still do. He's like a bright, young, dynamic person."

Lynn Zavodny is talking about Moses Soto and his MOE Construction Company. She hired them last October to do some repairs on the foundation and roof of her home on Ohio Street.

"And I liked what he had to say. I think it was, his message is God, family, and opportunity."

By the way, Moses Soto told the Troubleshooters "MOE" is an acronym for 'Making Others Excellent" which he started in March 2022.

He declined our request for an on-camera interview but did speak with us by phone, saying he feels bad about what's happened. In a text to Zavodny he wrote, "my business is going downhill. Nothing was intentional."

Zavodny says she initially hired MOE to do some foundation and roof work at her home.

And he did.

And when he found out she was looking to add solar panels to the home, Soto recommended his friend who worked for NIVO Solar.

Zavody wound up hiring NIVO to install the solar panels and to have Soto do additional repairs like remodeling, and upgrades to the house, including cutting down a big tree in the backyard.

Total cost? A little more than $100,000.00.

$70,000 of that was for the solar panels. The rest is for the repairs and remodeling.

Zavodny agreed and signed a contract with NIVO, and will begin making monthly payments soon because she says she was given 12 months free financing.

"They can offer financing, low interest, and stop shopping. And I can get all my work done," she said.

The agreement was that NIVO would pay Soto half of $30,000, the amount financed to make the repairs, upfront. The balance was due upon completion.

But Zavodny says NIVO paid Soto the $15,000 balance in November, without her permission, and the work was not complete.

And that did not sit well with Zavodny.

"I was very upset. I called them and said "Why would you do that ?" You signed the contract that said we can pay upon completion of the job. And I said, 'Yeah, that's true. And you could. But you know the job is not nearly done? What they did was wrong."

So in March, Zavodny sent this list of work that was either missing, damaged, or not done properly by MOE.

She also filed a complaint with the Attorney General's Office Consumer Protection Division.

There is also the issue of Zavodny's kitchen. A separate agreement between her and Soto she says.

$9,000 in repairs and upgrades.

The work was never completed.

Zavodny claims she was able to use her kitchen from November last year until just recently, yet she's still making payments for it.

As mentioned earlier, Soto declined our request for an on-camera interview, but he tell us he was put in a bad situation. Didn't do his due diligence, but is willing to do whatever it takes to make this right for Zavodny, including repaying the $900.00 from the kitchen remodel.

As for Zavodny "It's horrible. It's horrible. It's embarrassing. I feel like a fool. I feel like I've really been taken advantage of."

Moses Soto told me by phone that he has paid off the $9000.00 loan.

Zavodny says the financial institution involved told her all the necessary paperwork should be processed in a couple of days.

