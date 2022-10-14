Renters Rights Update: Complex management helps renter

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We have some good news about the Troubleshooters Renters Rights story we reported on Tuesday.

I spoke with Donna Ware earlier. She's the lady I spoke with in the story.

She says she's a cancer patient.

She tells me things are working out for her and the apartment complex management.

The issues in her apartment are being fixed.

She's getting her clothes cleaned.

She's getting one month rent free.

And she's decided to honor her lease.

That makes this another Troubleshooters Case Closed!

And we thank the apartment management for stepping up to do what needed to be done.

By the way, we have limited copies of the tenants' Rights handbook, in English and Spanish, available at our studios.

Just stop by and pick one up at the front desk.

Judge Henry Santana also wants you to know that you can contact his office, if you need help with your rental situation.

