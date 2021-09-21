Judge revokes Ryant Connelly's probation, sentences him to six years in TDJC

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County businessman Ryant Connelly was sentenced to 6 years in prison Tuesday.

A judge revoked Connelly's probation after hearing arguments from Nueces County Assistant District Attorney Will Greenlee.

Connelly has been on probation following an April 20, 2013 following an automobile accident on I-37.

He was convicted of intoxication assault with a vehicle causing severe bodily injury. A year later, District Judge Sandra Watts sentenced him to 10 years probation.

On November 25, 2020, Watts found Connelly guilty of simple assault and sentenced him to 58 days in jail. He had spit on one of his home improvement business customers.

Tuesday, Assistant District Attorney Greenlee successfully argued Connelly's probation be revoked for violations that are still pending.

