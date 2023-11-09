Criminal indictment filed in Barrett Pool case

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Nueces County Grand Jury voted to indict Barrett Pool's Tracey Barrett and Francois Marias on theft charges.

In 2021, two dozen customers of the pool builder reached out to Andy Liscano, asking for help with their pools.

They said they had paid the company to build pools, but the work remained unfinished.

"I'm $30,000 into this thing," Perry said in a 2021 interview with The Troubleshooters. "Absolutely zero to show for it, except for a couple of sheets of plywood, and, you see it. A hole in the ground."

According to the indictments, the case against Barrett and Marias stems from a complaint made by Perry and investigated by the Corpus Christi Police Department.

Now, Barrett and Marias are each facing a State Jail Felony charge, which, if convicted, faces a maximum punishment of two years and up to a $10,000 fine.

KRIS 6 News will stay on top of this story and bring updates as we have them.