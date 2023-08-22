Tropical Storm Harold pushes cotton production ahead of schedule

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The arrival of Tropical Storm Harold kept everyone indoors as rain and wind battered at homes and businesses, but some had to work ahead of the game.

A Bishop farmer talked about the impact of the rainfall from Tropical Storm Harold.

James Faske, the co-owner of J-5 farms is responsible for 5,400 acres. He farms 2,000 acres of cotton and with severe weather threatening the cotton crop’s value, it was all hands-on deck to harvest as much as they could ahead of the storm.

“We were able to finish early yesterday. We were ahead of schedule with our machines. In fact, we had about 250 acres yesterday and we’re normally only able to pick 300 acres with our machines,” Faske said. “We were done by 7 yesterday evening. We didn’t run too late, but we know of other farmers who were working until midnight or 1a.m.”

After all that hard work, Faske sent everyone home on Tuesday.

In a week or less they’ll get back to it, tilling the ground for next year’s crop.