Toilet paper prices set to rise

Throughout the whole pandemic we had to deal with toilet paper shortages... now we can look forward to price increases.

Kimberky-Clark, the maker of Scott toilet paper, Huggies, Pull-Ups, etc.. announced on Wednesday March 31, 2021 they will raise prices on "a majority of its North America consumer products business," which includes toilet paper and baby care items.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation blamed rising commodity costs for the increases.

"The percentage increases are in the mid-to-high single digits," the company said in a news release. "Nearly all of the increases will be effective in late June."

Retailers can either absorb the higher prices or pass them on to the consumer by raising the prices which is what analysts expect to happen.

