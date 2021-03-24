Tinder's new feature will allow users to gift dates a Lyft ride

Tinder and Lyft are teaming up for a partnership.

The two apps say they will allow Tinder users to book their dates a Lyft ride through the tinder app.

"Like any relationship, it’s about the right place at the right time, and there is no better moment for our brands to work together,” said David Wyler, SVP of Business Development and Partnerships at Tinder, in a press release. “We’re excited to partner with Lyft and work on innovative solutions for our members who are looking forward to getting back out there. Swipe activity hit 3.4 billion on January 3rd, which was one of the busiest days of the entire pandemic."

Lyft's weekly ridership volume is skyrocketing as well.

As lockdowns lift and restrictions ease nationwide, more people are heading out and meeting up. Tinder says mentions of "go on a date" hit an all-time high over the past few weeks.

The new feature is slated to roll out in the coming months, the company said.