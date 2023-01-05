The quest to find a house speaker is in day three

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS — Despite six attempts so far, Kevin McCarthy has failed to secure his bid for house speaker.

In a vote Wednesday, the final tally was 212 for representative Hakeem Jeffries, while McCarthy only had 201 votes on the Republican side.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tweeted the G-O-P's inability to find her successor is quote "frivolous, disrespectful and unworthy of this institution." Twenty Republicans voted against McCarthy.

Representative Lauren Boebert of Colorado said former President Donald Trump's support for McCarthy and Trump telling them to knock this off won't change her mind.

"I think it actually needs to be reversed. The president needs to tell Kevin McCarthy that 'Sir, you do not have the votes, and it's time to withdraw," said Rep. Lauren Boebert (R) Colorado.

The former President wrote on Truth social media that the stalemate will "end up making the Republican party stronger and more united."

The California Republican is still falling about 15 votes short of the 218 he needs to take the gavel. A group of 20 members of his party have repeatedly voted for Florida representative Byron Donalds while pushing for stronger checks on whoever leads the chamber.

"We don't like what's happening. But at the same time, it's the best democracy, and it's democracy at its best,” said Rep. Maria Salazar (R) Florida.

Voting was even tight just to adjourn for the day, as four Republicans joined all the Democrats in voting 'no.' The final tally is 216-to-214.

Meanwhile, the House can't kick off the new Congress or even swear in new members until a speaker is elected.

