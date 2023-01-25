The Grow Local Farmer's Market is accepting SNAP benefits for the first time

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Melissa Hernandez, a mother who uses SNAP benefits to feed her family, said she prefers to buy groceries at the Grow Local Farmer’s Market rather than at her local market.

"At the farmer's market they educate you on nutrition and they give you recipes and samples,” Hernandez said. “I think that draws me in and I want to learn more about what I'm eating at the table.”

Hernandez tells us shopping at bigger chain stores just isn’t the same.

"I'm not sure how long H-E-B shelf life is but at the farmers market you can tell its fresh,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez looks for produce, meat, eggs and baked goods, all of which she finds at the Grow Local Farmer's Market on N. Shoreline Blvd.

Now, Hernandez and other recipients will have the opportunity to use their SNAP benefits at the farmer's market as families struggle to keep up with rising prices at the grocery store.

"For my family, we'll be saving money with inflation going up. I think it will benefit us tremendously,” Hernandez said.

Esmeralda Herrera Teran, the director of the Antonio E. Garcia Arts and Education Center, works with the Grow Local Farmer’s Market. Now she expects more families accessing more food at the farmer's market will make a lasting impact.

"It's like a double benefit. It's a healthier benefit for families and it's also giving back to our local economy to support farmers,” Teran said.

The president of Grow Local Farmer's Market tells us they're testing out how they will move forward with accepting SNAP benefits. There will be an information booth set up to help answer any questions and a SNAP coordinator will also be present.