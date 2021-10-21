Texas Republicans help block Freedom to Vote Act

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas U.S. Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn joined other Senate Republicans to block a voting rights bill.

It's called the Freedom to Vote Act.

Senate Democrats say they want the bill passed to strengthen and expand voting rights across the country.

Democrats say the law would make it easier to register to vote, make election day a public holiday, ensure states have early voting for federal elections and allow mail-in ballot requests.

Texas Republican lawmakers say the new voting restrictions are necessary to preserve election integrity and reduce voter fraud.

Congressional Democrats and voting right advocates claim these restrictions are depriving voters of color and suppressing voters in urban areas.

On Wednesday, the legislation came short of the 60-vote majority needed to advance debate on the bill.

White house press secretary Jen Psaki says the GOP move is "an incredible frustration to the president," but, she also said the administration will continue working to pass federal legislation to protect voting rights.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has also announced plans to bring up the bill for consideration again as soon as next week.

However, because of GOP opposition it is not likely to ever progress for a final vote.

