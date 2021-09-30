Watch
Vanessa Guillen's family fights for reform over a year after her death

Guillen went missing from Fort Hood in April 2020. Her remains were found about two months later.
Army Criminal Investigation Command
Missing Army private Vanessa Guillen
Will Vanessa Vanessa Guillén's death result in the military changing harassment policy?
Posted at 10:48 AM, Sep 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-30 11:48:00-04

On the day in which U.S. Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen would have turned 22, her family continues to promote reform in the military in regards to sexual assault and harassment.

Guillen's sister, Mayra Guillen, tweeted out a birthday message for her sister, along with "#IamVanessaGuillen," a hashtag that has become the rallying cry for those who support changes to the policies about sexual assault and harassment in the military.

Earlier this week, an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act was filed by U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y. Natalie Khawam, the Guillen family attorney, said the amendment would allow military victims of sexual assault or harassment more options.

Gillibrand, chair of the Senate Armed Services Personnel Subcommittee, expressed gratitude when her provisions were added to the amendment in July.

“Congress has a responsibility to make sure we provide our service members with greater flexibility, stability, and support - and today, we delivered,” Gillibrand said. “After nearly a decade of advocacy, I am grateful that this year’s National Defense Authorization Act contains the Military Justice Improvement and Increasing Prevention Act, which I introduced earlier this year, and which will move the prosecution of sexual assault and serious crimes from the chain of command to independent, trained, professional military prosecutors.

Guillen, an Army specialist, went missing from Fort Hood in Texas in April 2020. About two months later her remains were found along the Leon River.

